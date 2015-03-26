FAHS Olympics

The Faculty of Applied Health Sciences (FAHS) Committee is a collaboration of students from the Sport Management Council and the Kinesiology Council. It is a creative organization of highly motivated group of students who strive to provide learning opportunities and to develop innovative ways that promote a healthy sport lifestyle. Sport is more than a game for FAHS and this idea is what has brought each of these departments together as it is the main focus for the networking event and FAHS challenge.

Competition is a synonym often found of sport. Along with providing an event where students with the same passions may come together, the FAHS challenge allows for friendly competition between these new relationships. By each department creating teams to compete in events to earn small prizes awarded to teams for things such as best dressed, and highest department attendance for both events, this allows for them to further deepen the new connections they have made.