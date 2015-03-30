Jazz, Magic & Classics

The University Wind Ensemble will be putting on its very last performance at the Sean O’Sullivan Theatre before the Department of Music moves downtown to the new Marilyn I. Walker School in Downtown St. Catharines. This final performance on the main Brock campus will take place on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.

It entails music students from across the University not just the Music Department, plus members of the Niagara Symphony, Hamilton Symphony and Burlington on the Bay symphony.

It is their last performance in the Sean O’Sullivan Theatre. This is one of the largest events on campus