Musical Bouncing Balls
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Brock University.
Performers:
Conductor – Chris Baletta
Piano – Lianna Powers
Trumpet 1 – Gerry Murphy
Trumpet 2 – Alex Burtoo
Expert Ball Bouncers
– Brody Smith
– Nick Cooper
– Billy Sadler
Composer – Yoshi Okita
– All from the Department of Music
Novice Ball bouncers (26)
-Student, faculty, staff and family of Brock University
Site Layout – Chris Baletta
Site Preparation – Recreational Services
Sponsors – Department of Music
– Alumni Relations
– Marketing and Communication
Total balls bounced: 30
