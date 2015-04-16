Musical Bouncing Balls

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Brock University.

Performers:

Conductor – Chris Baletta

Piano – Lianna Powers

Trumpet 1 – Gerry Murphy

Trumpet 2 – Alex Burtoo

Expert Ball Bouncers

– Brody Smith

– Nick Cooper

– Billy Sadler

Composer – Yoshi Okita

– All from the Department of Music

Novice Ball bouncers (26)

-Student, faculty, staff and family of Brock University

Site Layout – Chris Baletta

Site Preparation – Recreational Services

Sponsors – Department of Music

– Alumni Relations

– Marketing and Communication

Total balls bounced: 30